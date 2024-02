1 Unstoppable Stock Set to Join Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta in the $1 Trillion Club

Warren Buffett is widely considered to be one of the most successful investors in history. He was born in 1930 and bought his first stock at age 11. By 1965, he was running his own investment company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B).Buffett remains at the helm of Berkshire today. It has amassed an expansive portfolio that includes several wholly owned private companies, and 47 publicly traded stocks and securities. Berkshire's largest holding is Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), which became the world's first $1 trillion company in 2018. That rare milestone has since been achieved by five other technology giants: Microsoft Alphabet (Google), Nvidia , and Meta Platforms .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel