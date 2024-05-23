23.05.2024 11:16:00

1 Unstoppable Stock Set to Join Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta in the $1 Trillion Club

The U.S. economy has a century-long track record of producing the world's most valuable companies:Today, Apple is joined by Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia in the trillion-dollar club. But I think one more company is on the cusp of earning membership.Warren Buffett has led Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) to a whopping 4,384,748% return since 1965, giving it a valuation of nearly $900 billion. The conglomerate owns substantial positions in private and public success stories like GEICO, Coca-Cola, and even Apple.

