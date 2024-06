1 Unstoppable Stock Set to Join Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, and Alphabet In the $2 Trillion Club Within 3 Years

The U.S. economy has a storied history of producing the world's most valuable companies. In 1901, United States Steel became the first company to reach a $1 billion valuation, and 117 years later, in 2018, Apple became the first to cross the $1 trillion threshold.The iPhone maker also became the first company to surpass $2 trillion in market capitalization. It has since been joined by Nvidia Microsoft , and Alphabet in that ultra-exclusive club.I think one more company could soon earn membership. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) continues to deliver strong earnings growth, and it has an incredible opportunity in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry. Its stock is currently trading near an all-time high, valuing the company at $1.2 trillion.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel