1 Unstoppable Stock That Could Join Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta in the $1 Trillion Club

It's hard to overstate the degree to which artificial intelligence (AI) has altered the technology landscape since early last year, and nowhere is that more apparent than in the ranks of the world's most valuable businesses.While the No. 1 position has changed hands several times over the past 12 months, it's currently occupied by Apple . The company's recent AI announcements have energized the Apple faithful, driving its market cap to $3.4 trillion.With its full-court press into AI, Microsoft takes up the No. 2 spot at $3.1 trillion. Nvidia , with its industry-leading AI chip, has doubled over the past year to earn the No. 3 spot at $2.9 trillion. Alphabet Amazon , and Meta Platforms -- each with solid AI game plans of their own -- are also members of this exclusive fraternity, with market caps of $2.1 trillion, $1.9 trillion, and $1.2 trillion, respectively (as of market close on Wednesday).