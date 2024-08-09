|
09.08.2024 09:00:00
1 Unstoppable Stock That Could Join Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta in the $1 Trillion Club
One of the clear and present trends driving the market since early last year is that of artificial intelligence (AI). Investors need only review the list of the world's most valuable companies to see this paradigm shift on full display. Indeed, seven of the top 10 are major players in the race to adopt generative AI, with others climbing the ranks at a breathtaking pace.Apple and Microsoft each have a market cap that exceeds $3 trillion (as of this writing). Nvidia stock has been extremely volatile, but still ranks third at $2.6 trillion. Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platforms have market caps of $1.9 trillion, $1.7 trillion, and $1.2 trillion, respectively. The common thread that runs through these market leaders is the vast opportunity represented by AI.Though it currently has a market cap of just $60 billion, it might seem outlandish to suggest that Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) is making all the right moves to secure membership in the $1 trillion club. Yet, while many companies are still formulating an AI strategy, Palantir has developed a novel solution that is already ringing the cash register.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!