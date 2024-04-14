|
14.04.2024 09:00:00
1 Unstoppable Stock That Could Join Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta in the $1 Trillion Club
The speed with which artificial intelligence (AI) caught on last year took many investors by surprise, and it sparked a changing of the guard among the ranks of the world's most valuable companies. Apple was finally dethroned by Microsoft, which now tops the list as the only company that currently has a market cap of more than $3 trillion. Nvidia, fueled by its industry-leading AI processors, has tripled over the past year to take the No. 3 spot, behind Apple with $2.6 trillion. Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platforms are all major players in the AI revolution and also members of this auspicious fraternity.With a market cap of just $53 billion (as of this writing), it might seem like hyperbole to suggest that Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), also called Supermicro, could make a run at the $1 trillion club. However, the accelerating demand for AI-centric servers and the company's decades of expertise suggest that Supermicro is a dark horse candidate in the race.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
