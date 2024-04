1 Unstoppable Stock That Could Join Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta in the $1 Trillion Club

It's undeniable that artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the technology landscape as we know it. This is evident by the number of AI-related tech companies that are perched among the most valuable companies in the world, as measured by market cap.Microsoft sits high atop the list and is the only one to boast a market cap that exceeds $3 trillion. It wrested the crown from Apple , which continues to cling to second place with $2.6 trillion. Nvidia , fueled by its gold-standard AI processors, has gained 200% over the past year to take the third spot, worth just over $2 trillion. Alphabet Amazon , and Meta Platforms -- each with strong ties to AI -- sport market caps of between $1.2 trillion and $1.9 trillion.With a market cap of less than $73 billion as of this writing, it might seem like heresy to suggest that CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) might have a shot at the $1 trillion club. However, the need to defend against AI-fueled cybersecurity attacks will only increase from here. CrowdStrike's ever-improving algorithms and cloud-native platform provide the foundation for the company's success, which suggests it's only a matter of time before it joins this exclusive fraternity.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel