1 Unstoppable Stock That Could Join Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta in the $1 Trillion Club

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become all the rage since early 2023, so it's easy to forget that these sophisticated algorithms have been around in some form or another for decades, helping early adopters become some of the world's most valuable companies.Microsoft tops the list at $2.9 trillion, having wrested the crown from Apple , which clocks in at No. 2 at $2.6 trillion. Nvidia , which currently ranks third at $2.1 trillion, arguably helped kick-start the current AI revolution, thanks to its processors that underpin the technology. Alphabet Amazon , and Meta Platforms each have a long history of using AI to advance their business objectives and are also members of this elite fellowship.With a market cap of roughly $31 billion (as of this writing), it might seem laughable to suggest that HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) might be on the fast track to the $1 trillion club. However, the company's quickly growing customer list, ever-expanding market opportunity, and strategic use of AI could give HubSpot a clear path to membership.