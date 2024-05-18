18.05.2024 10:07:00

1 Unstoppable Stock That Could Join Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta in the $1 Trillion Club

Since early last year, it's become crystal clear that advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) are causing a paradigm shift in technology. Nowhere is that more evident than in the list of companies that are among the world's most valuable, measured in terms of market cap.Microsoft made headlines over the past year or so with its definitive moves in generative AI and is currently the only company with a market cap above $3 trillion. Apple has been toying with AI for years, and while it ceded its market cap crown to Microsoft, it continues to cling stubbornly to second place, worth $2.9 trillion. Nvidia has moved up the ranks quickly thanks to its industry-leading AI-centric computer chips, currently worth $2.3 trillion. Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platforms round out the other top 10 AI players, with market caps of between $2.1 trillion and $1.2 trillion.With a market cap of roughly $789 billion (as of this writing), it seems clear that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), often referred to as TSMC, is bucking for membership in this elite fraternity. Given the accelerating demand for the semiconductors needed for AI, TSMC's admittance might come sooner than later.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Analysen

25.04.24 Meta Platforms Kaufen DZ BANK
25.04.24 Meta Platforms Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.04.24 Meta Platforms Buy UBS AG
25.04.24 Meta Platforms Overweight Barclays Capital
25.04.24 Meta Platforms Buy UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs 3 303,00 3,51% Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
Alphabet A (ex Google) 161,86 0,85% Alphabet A (ex Google)
Alphabet C (ex Google) 162,98 0,98% Alphabet C (ex Google)
Amazon 169,68 0,37% Amazon
Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs 10 435,00 2,91% Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
Apple Inc. 174,58 -0,06% Apple Inc.
IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs 220,00 0,00% IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 433,70 -0,86% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 15 436,00 -0,09% Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Microsoft Corp. 386,15 -0,50% Microsoft Corp.
NVIDIA Corp. 850,00 -2,58% NVIDIA Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX legt vor dem Wochenende letztlich zu -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Dow-Jones geht erstmals mit 40.000 Punkten aus dem Handel -- Börsen in Fernost gehen uneins aus dem Handel
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt höher gezeigt hat, verbuchte der deutsche Leitindex am Freitag Abschläge. Die Wall Street zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende kaum bewegt. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche tendierten die asiatischen Indizes in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen