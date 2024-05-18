|
18.05.2024 10:07:00
1 Unstoppable Stock That Could Join Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta in the $1 Trillion Club
Since early last year, it's become crystal clear that advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) are causing a paradigm shift in technology. Nowhere is that more evident than in the list of companies that are among the world's most valuable, measured in terms of market cap.Microsoft made headlines over the past year or so with its definitive moves in generative AI and is currently the only company with a market cap above $3 trillion. Apple has been toying with AI for years, and while it ceded its market cap crown to Microsoft, it continues to cling stubbornly to second place, worth $2.9 trillion. Nvidia has moved up the ranks quickly thanks to its industry-leading AI-centric computer chips, currently worth $2.3 trillion. Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platforms round out the other top 10 AI players, with market caps of between $2.1 trillion and $1.2 trillion.With a market cap of roughly $789 billion (as of this writing), it seems clear that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), often referred to as TSMC, is bucking for membership in this elite fraternity. Given the accelerating demand for the semiconductors needed for AI, TSMC's admittance might come sooner than later.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Analysen
|25.04.24
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|25.04.24
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.04.24
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|25.04.24
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.04.24
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|25.04.24
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|25.04.24
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.04.24
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|25.04.24
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.04.24
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|25.04.24
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|25.04.24
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.04.24
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|25.04.24
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.04.24
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|02.02.23
|Meta Platforms Halten
|DZ BANK
|27.10.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.07.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.07.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.06.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|3 303,00
|3,51%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|161,86
|0,85%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|162,98
|0,98%
|Amazon
|169,68
|0,37%
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|10 435,00
|2,91%
|Apple Inc.
|174,58
|-0,06%
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|433,70
|-0,86%
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|15 436,00
|-0,09%
|Microsoft Corp.
|386,15
|-0,50%
|NVIDIA Corp.
|850,00
|-2,58%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX legt vor dem Wochenende letztlich zu -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Dow-Jones geht erstmals mit 40.000 Punkten aus dem Handel -- Börsen in Fernost gehen uneins aus dem Handel
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt höher gezeigt hat, verbuchte der deutsche Leitindex am Freitag Abschläge. Die Wall Street zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende kaum bewegt. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche tendierten die asiatischen Indizes in unterschiedliche Richtungen.