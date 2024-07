1 Unstoppable Stock That Could Join Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta in the $1 Trillion Club

The paradigm shift represented by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) has had a profound impact on the market since early last year. The speed at which the major players in the AI space have ascended the ranks of the world's most valuable companies has been breathtaking.Apple has yielded the No. 1 position to Microsoft , but as of this writing, both boast market caps of over $3.3 trillion. As Nvidia 's GPUs became the clear favorite hardware for handling AI workloads, the chipmaker soared up the ranks to exceed a value of $3 trillion, and after a brief moment in the top spot, holds the No. 3 position. Alphabet Amazon , and Meta Platforms -- each of them frontrunners in the AI revolution -- boast market caps of $2.2 trillion, $2 trillion, and $1.2 trillion, respectively.Though it currently has a market cap of just $58 billion, it isn't hyperbole to suggest that Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) makes a strong candidate for future membership $1 trillion club. Investors merely need to see the speed at which generative AI is being adopted to understand the magnitude of the opportunity Palantir is addressing.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool