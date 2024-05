1 Unstoppable Stock That Could Join Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platforms in the $1 Trillion Club

The list of the world's most prominent companies has undergone a paradigm shift over the past couple of decades, one that has accelerated since early last year. Case in point: In 2004, General Electric and ExxonMobil were the largest companies in the world by market cap, valued at $319 billion and $283 billion, respectively.Now, just 20 years later, technology is king of the hill. Earlier this year, Microsoft became the world's most valuable company, boasting a market cap of $3.2 trillion, dethroning Apple , currently worth $2.9 trillion. Nvidia 's market cap has surged to $2.3 trillion, pushing it past Alphabet Amazon , and Meta Platforms , which sport market caps of between $1.2 trillion and $2.2 trillion.Eagle-eyed investors will have spotted the common theme that sets these tech titans apart -- they're all leaders in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel