Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
|
29.12.2025 19:17:00
1 Unstoppable Stock That Could Join Nvidia, Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft in the $3 Trillion Club in 2026
Nine publicly traded American companies are worth $1 trillion or more, but only four have graduated into the exclusive $3 trillion club so far: Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet, and Microsoft.I think Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) could join them by the end of 2026 thanks to the accelerating revenue growth in its cloud computing division, and the surging profits in its legacy e-commerce business. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion as I write this, so investors who buy its stock today could earn a 21% return over the next year if it does cross the $3 trillion milestone.Read on, and let's consider Amazon's growth prospects in the year ahead.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
20:04
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones liegt am Nachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
20:04
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ Composite fällt (finanzen.at)
|
20:04