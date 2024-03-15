|
15.03.2024 11:00:00
1 Unstoppable Stock That Could Join Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta in the $1 Trillion Club
Artificial intelligence (AI) minted its first $1 trillion company last year when Nvidia stock rose 239% on the back of incredible demand for its AI data center chips. Nvidia is now worth more than $2.2 trillion, making it the third-largest company in the world behind Microsoft and Apple. Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Alphabet (Google's parent company) are also members of the $1 trillion club, and each company is working on AI in its own unique way.But I think AI could soon propel Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) to a $1 trillion valuation, too. It operates industry-leading AI data center infrastructure, and the company is building capacity at a record pace because it simply can't keep up with demand. As of this writing, Oracle is valued at $350 billion, so investors who buy the stock today will see roughly a 185% gain if the company joins the $1 trillion club.Founded in 1977, Oracle is one of America's oldest technology companies. It developed revolutionary database management software back then, before helping its business customers prepare for the internet age in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The company created Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) in 2016 and has since delivered hundreds of digital services to those businesses to migrate their operations online.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
|
18:01
|Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones fällt am Mittag zurück (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|Minuszeichen in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
14.03.24
|Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones liegt zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
14.03.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Handelsende Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
14.03.24
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones zeigt sich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
14.03.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ 100 nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
14.03.24
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones legt mittags den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
14.03.24
|Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones zeigt sich zum Start des Donnerstagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)