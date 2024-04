1 Unstoppable Stock That Could Join Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta in the $1 Trillion Club

Artificial intelligence (AI) minted its first $1 trillion company last year when Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock soared 239%, thanks to unprecedented demand for its AI data center chips. Nvidia continues to create value, and it's now worth $2.2 trillion, making it the third-largest company in the world behind Apple and Microsoft .The trillion-dollar club is incredibly exclusive, with Amazon Alphabet , and Meta Platforms being the only other members. However, another company might be poised to join the ranks within the next decade.Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is an emerging challenger to Nvidia in the market for AI chips. The company is valued at just $270 billion as of this writing, so investors who buy the stock today could see a gain of 270% if it does eventually join the trillion-dollar club. Here's why I think it will.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel