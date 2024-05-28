|
28.05.2024 16:00:00
1 Unstoppable Stock That Could Join Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta in the $1 Trillion Club
The U.S. stock market has demonstrated remarkable resilience and growth over the past decade despite multiple economic challenges and geopolitical pressures. This environment has helped pave the way for high-growth companies such as Nvidia, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft to reach the coveted trillion-dollar market capitalization.These companies have demonstrated powerful and scalable business models, visionary management, and rapid organic and inorganic market expansion. Plus, these companies have quickly adopted technologies such as data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud computing.Only a few other companies share similar characteristics and may be next in line to cross the trillion-dollar market capitalization mark by 2030. Here's why Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) fits the bill and may soon join the trillion-dollar club.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!