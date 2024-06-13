|
13.06.2024 13:15:00
1 Unstoppable Stock That Could Join Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta in the $1 Trillion Club by 2030
The U.S. economy has a rich history of producing the world's most valuable enterprises. In 1901, United States Steel became the first company in the world to amass a $1 billion valuation. The 123 years since have been filled with more incredible milestones, including Apple becoming the first $1 trillion company in 2018.Apple now stands alongside Microsoft and Nvidia in the $3 trillion club. Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms have also become trillion-dollar giants since Apple blazed the trail in 2018. But I think another company is on track to join them by the end of this decade. Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) is experiencing red-hot demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) data center infrastructure, and its stock just soared to a new all-time high.Oracle is a $383 billion company as of this writing, so if it joins the $1 trillion club by 2030, investors who buy the stock today could earn a hefty gain of 161%. Here's why I think it will happen.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
