Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
13.06.2024 13:15:00

1 Unstoppable Stock That Could Join Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta in the $1 Trillion Club by 2030

The U.S. economy has a rich history of producing the world's most valuable enterprises. In 1901, United States Steel became the first company in the world to amass a $1 billion valuation. The 123 years since have been filled with more incredible milestones, including Apple becoming the first $1 trillion company in 2018.Apple now stands alongside Microsoft and Nvidia in the $3 trillion club. Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms have also become trillion-dollar giants since Apple blazed the trail in 2018. But I think another company is on track to join them by the end of this decade. Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) is experiencing red-hot demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) data center infrastructure, and its stock just soared to a new all-time high.Oracle is a $383 billion company as of this writing, so if it joins the $1 trillion club by 2030, investors who buy the stock today could earn a hefty gain of 161%. Here's why I think it will happen.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs 3 861,00 -3,55% Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
Alphabet A (ex Google) 163,80 -0,10% Alphabet A (ex Google)
Alphabet C (ex Google) 165,36 0,08% Alphabet C (ex Google)
Amazon 171,64 0,08% Amazon
Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs 13 667,50 -1,68% Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
Apple Inc. 200,20 0,61% Apple Inc.
IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs 220,00 0,00% IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 470,05 0,07% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 18 780,50 -1,95% Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Microsoft Corp. 411,15 0,26% Microsoft Corp.
NVIDIA Corp. 122,24 1,26% NVIDIA Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX tiefer -- Asiens Märkte letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt gibt im Freitagshandel nach. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt ebenso ab. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Freitag unterschiedliche Tendenzen beobachtet.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen