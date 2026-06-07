Broadcom Aktie

Broadcom für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073

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07.06.2026 15:23:00

1 Unstoppable Stock to Buy Before It Joins Broadcom in the $1 Trillion Club

Broadcom is one of the leading players in the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure space, as it designs custom AI chips in high demand from hyperscalers.Broadcom stock has jumped by 388% over the past three years, and it has a market capitalization of well over $1 trillion. The good part is that investors can still buy it as it has terrific room for growth. However, there's another AI infrastructure stock that has been witnessing a phenomenal surge in its stock price of late and has the potential to reach a market cap of $1 trillion.The company I'm talking about here is Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), which currently has a market cap of $614 billion. Let's see why Oracle could soon join Broadcom in the $1 trillion market cap club.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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