NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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04.07.2026 17:45:00

1 Unstoppable Stock to Buy Before It Joins Google, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia in the $3 Trillion Club

There are four companies in the world worth $3 trillion or more: Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Alphabet. What they have in common is that they either develop the most important consumer hardware on Earth, run the software infrastructure that enterprises depend on, or design the chips that power the AI revolution.The fifth member of that club is none of those things. Instead, it produces key components for all of them. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) sits at roughly $2.24 trillion in market value as of late June 2026. That makes it the sixth most valuable company on the planet.Given the numbers it's putting up right now, the $3 trillion mark is not far away. Here's how it gets there.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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