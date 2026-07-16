Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
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16.07.2026 18:21:00
1 Unstoppable Stock to Buy Before It Joins Micron and Broadcom in the $1 Trillion Club
Micron (NASDAQ: MU) surprised many investors when it reached a $1 trillion market cap in May. Investors may have seen the memory chip opportunity, but few of them anticipated the stock's 700% surge over the past year.Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) hit the same milestone in December 2024. These two companies demonstrate a pattern of chipmakers producing tremendous returns amid the AI boom. This trade has already been the source of several trillion-dollar success stories, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) looks ready to join them. The AI chipmaker -- which not long ago had acquired the nickname "Advanced Money Destroyer" for its weak stock price performance -- has more than doubled its market cap year to date to around $840 billion. Strengthening fundamentals and a long-term plan have positioned Advanced Micro Devices to thrive in one of the biggest opportunities in tech right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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