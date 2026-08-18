Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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18.08.2026 18:23:00
1 Unstoppable Stock to Buy Before It Joins Microsoft in the $3 Trillion Club
Microsoft is the fourth-largest company in the world with a market cap of $3.5 trillion, reaching this position thanks to its diversified businesses that are benefiting from the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI).From cloud computing to productivity to gaming, Microsoft offers a range of products and services that have been driving healthy growth for the company. However, there's another tech stock that has been outperforming Microsoft over the past year.Shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) have appreciated 28% over the past year, while Microsoft stock has dropped 7%. Broadcom is currently the eighth-largest company in the world with a $1.9 trillion market cap. I won't be surprised to see this semiconductor giant rise substantially and join Microsoft in the $3 trillion market cap club. Let's look at the reasons why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
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17.08.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones letztendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
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17.08.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones fällt (finanzen.at)
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17.08.26
|Handel in New York: So steht der Dow Jones am Mittag (finanzen.at)
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17.08.26
|Microsoft, Nebius, E.ON, RWE, Rheinmetall, Allianz, Adidas - Charttechnik mit Harald Weygand (NewsTool)
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17.08.26
|Microsoft, Nebius, E.ON, RWE, Rheinmetall, Allianz, Adidas - Charttechnik mit Harald Weygand (NewsTool)
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17.08.26
|Montagshandel in New York: Dow Jones verbucht zum Handelsstart Verluste (finanzen.at)
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13.08.26
|Goldman Sachs warnt: Schuldenfinanzierter KI-Boom bei Tech-Aktien wie Meta, Alphabet und Microsoft riskant (finanzen.at)
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13.08.26
|Microsoft-Aktie: Warum Bernstein trotz 30-Prozent-Rally weiteres Potenzial sieht (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|13.08.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.08.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.08.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp.
|416,20
|0,33%
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