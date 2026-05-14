Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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15.05.2026 00:17:00
1 Unstoppable Stock to Buy Before It Joins Nvidia, Alphabet, and Apple in the $4 Trillion Club
There are 10 publicly listed U.S. companies worth $1 trillion or more, but only Nvidia, Alphabet, and Apple are currently in the ultra-exclusive $4 trillion club. Microsoft was also a member late last year, but its stock has since plummeted.I think Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) could be the next company to cross the $4 trillion mark. Its cloud computing business continues to deliver accelerating revenue growth thanks to artificial intelligence (AI), and its world-leading e-commerce platform is increasingly profitable, boosting the company's overall earnings.Amazon had a market capitalization of $2.9 trillion as of the market close on Wednesday, May 13, implying a potential 38% return for investors if the company joins the $4 trillion club. Read on.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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