Alphabet C Aktie

Alphabet C für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079

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13.05.2026 09:02:00

1 Unstoppable Stock to Buy Before It Joins Nvidia, Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft in the $3 Trillion Club

There are currently 13 companies with market caps of $1 trillion or more, but only four are members of the elite $3 trillion club (as of this writing): Nvidia at $5.3 trillion, Alphabet at $4.6 trillion, Apple at $4.3 trillion, and Microsoft at $3 trillion.Aside from being the world's most valuable companies, these titans of industry have another thing in common: they are all customers of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), commonly known as TSMC. The company is the world's largest and most respected semiconductor foundry, and I am convinced TSMC is poised to join the ranks of three-trillionaires in the years to come. The company's chipmaking prowess is helping fuel the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, driving TSMC's business and financial results to new heights.The company has a market capitalization of $2 trillion as I write this, meaning investors who buy TSMC stock right now could enjoy returns of 47% if it joins the prestigious $3 trillion club.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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04.05.26 Alphabet C Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.04.26 Alphabet C Buy Deutsche Bank AG
16.02.26 Alphabet C Kaufen DZ BANK
20.01.26 Alphabet C Neutral UBS AG
20.11.25 Alphabet C Kaufen DZ BANK
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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs 10 280,00 4,52% Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
Alphabet A (ex Google) 343,70 0,01% Alphabet A (ex Google)
Alphabet C (ex Google) 340,40 -0,06% Alphabet C (ex Google)
Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs 22 160,00 2,21% Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
Apple Inc. 256,30 0,35% Apple Inc.
Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 20 020,00 0,05% Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Microsoft Corp. 347,10 0,33% Microsoft Corp.
NVIDIA Corp. 197,38 2,43% NVIDIA Corp.

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