Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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13.05.2026 09:02:00
1 Unstoppable Stock to Buy Before It Joins Nvidia, Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft in the $3 Trillion Club
There are currently 13 companies with market caps of $1 trillion or more, but only four are members of the elite $3 trillion club (as of this writing): Nvidia at $5.3 trillion, Alphabet at $4.6 trillion, Apple at $4.3 trillion, and Microsoft at $3 trillion.Aside from being the world's most valuable companies, these titans of industry have another thing in common: they are all customers of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), commonly known as TSMC. The company is the world's largest and most respected semiconductor foundry, and I am convinced TSMC is poised to join the ranks of three-trillionaires in the years to come. The company's chipmaking prowess is helping fuel the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, driving TSMC's business and financial results to new heights.The company has a market capitalization of $2 trillion as I write this, meaning investors who buy TSMC stock right now could enjoy returns of 47% if it joins the prestigious $3 trillion club.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.11.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.11.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.11.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.10.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.07.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.02.25
|Alphabet C Halten
|DZ BANK
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|10 280,00
|4,52%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|343,70
|0,01%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|340,40
|-0,06%
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|22 160,00
|2,21%
|Apple Inc.
|256,30
|0,35%
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|20 020,00
|0,05%
|Microsoft Corp.
|347,10
|0,33%
|NVIDIA Corp.
|197,38
|2,43%