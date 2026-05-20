NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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20.05.2026 09:02:00

1 Unstoppable Stock to Buy Before It Joins Nvidia, Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft in the $3 Trillion Club

There are currently 13 companies with market caps of $1 trillion or more, but only four are members of the elite $3 trillion club (as of this writing): Nvidia at $5.3 trillion, Alphabet at $4.6 trillion, Apple at $4.3 trillion, and Microsoft at $3.1 trillion (as of market close on Tuesday).One company that has yet to join either club is Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), but I'm convinced that the continuing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) will send this semiconductor specialist to the next level. Micron is one of the world's foremost providers of memory and storage chips, and demand is off the charts, driving the company's operating and financial results to new heights.The company has a market capitalization of $784 billion as I write this, so it might seem premature to suggest its market cap is headed to $3 trillion. If I'm right, investors who buy Micron stock right now could enjoy returns of 282% if it joins the ranks of three-trillionaires. Here's why I believe it will.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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