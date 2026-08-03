Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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03.08.2026 14:08:00
1 Unstoppable Stock to Buy Before It Joins Nvidia, Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft in the $3 Trillion Club
The U.S. is home to 11 publicly listed companies with market capitalizations of $1 trillion or more, but only Nvidia, Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft are currently worth more than $3 trillion. I think Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) could join that ultra-exclusive club within the next few years as artificial intelligence (AI) transforms its social media platforms and unlocks new revenue streams. The company is currently worth $1.4 trillion as I write this, so investors who buy its stock today could more than double their money if its market cap does rise to $3 trillion. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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