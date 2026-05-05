Apple Aktie

Apple für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

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05.05.2026 13:14:00

1 Unstoppable Stock to Buy Before It Joins Nvidia, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Apple in the $3 Trillion Club

The U.S. is home to 10 companies worth $1 trillion or more, but only four have graduated into the $3 trillion club as of this writing:I think Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) could join them as soon as next year. The company is about to transform the user experience on its Facebook and Instagram social networks with artificial intelligence (AI), and the result could be much higher engagement and significantly more advertising revenue.Meta has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion as I write this. So if the company does become a member of the $3 trillion club, investors who buy its stock today could almost double their money.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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