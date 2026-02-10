Alphabet C Aktie

Alphabet C für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.02.2026 09:02:00

1 Unstoppable Stock To Buy Before It Joins Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet, and Microsoft in the $3 Trillion Club

There are currently a dozen companies that are worth $1 trillion or more, but only four are currently members of the elite $3 trillion club: Nvidia at $4.6 trillion, Apple at $4 trillion, Alphabet at $3.9 trillion, and Microsoft at $3 trillion.I am convinced that Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) has what it takes to join this exclusive fraternity in the years to come. The company plays a pivotal role in the data center space, and the current buildout is driving strong financial and operating results.The data center and semiconductor specialist has a market capitalization of $1.6 trillion (as of this writing), so investors who buy Broadcom right now could generate a return of 86% if it earns its membership in the $3 trillion club. The evidence suggests it could get there sooner rather than later.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)

mehr Analysen
20.01.26 Alphabet C Neutral UBS AG
20.11.25 Alphabet C Kaufen DZ BANK
30.10.25 Alphabet C Kaufen DZ BANK
27.10.25 Alphabet C Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.10.25 Alphabet C Neutral UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs 8 135,00 -1,99% Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
Alphabet A (ex Google) 267,90 0,04% Alphabet A (ex Google)
Alphabet C (ex Google) 267,95 0,07% Alphabet C (ex Google)
Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs 20 190,00 0,00% Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
Apple Inc. 229,90 -0,09% Apple Inc.
Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 20 470,00 0,05% Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Microsoft Corp. 348,10 0,27% Microsoft Corp.
NVIDIA Corp. 159,38 0,56% NVIDIA Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 6
07.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.02.26 KW 6: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.02.26 KW 6: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX fester -- DAX etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen schließen stärker - Tokio im Feiertag
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Mittwoch im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert zu kleinen Verlusten. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes notierten am Mittwoch in Grün.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen