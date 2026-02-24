Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
24.02.2026 08:45:00
1 Unstoppable Stock to Buy Before it Joins Nvidia, Apple, and Alphabet in the $3 Trillion Club
There are currently an even dozen companies with a market cap of $1 trillion or more, but only three are members of the prestigious $3 trillion club: Nvidia at $4.6 trillion, Apple at $3.9 trillion, and Alphabet at $3.7 trillion (as of this writing). With a market cap of nearly $2.2 trillion, it seems like it's just a matter of time before Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) joins that elite group. Yet recent events have sent some investors heading for the hills, as they seem to have forgotten the path that brought the e-commerce and cloud bigwig here. Given its multipronged growth strategy, I would submit that Amazon will join the fraternity of triple-trillionaires sooner rather than later.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
|
18:02
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones-Börsianer greifen mittags zu (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|Dienstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones legt zum Handelsstart zu (finanzen.at)
|
07:43
|Apple: Mac mini soll es schon bald »made in USA« geben (Spiegel Online)
|
23.02.26
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones beendet den Montagshandel in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.26
|Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones legt am Montagnachmittag den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.26
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones am Mittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones beginnt die Sitzung im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
20.02.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones liegt zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)