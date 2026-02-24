Apple Aktie

Apple für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
24.02.2026 08:45:00

1 Unstoppable Stock to Buy Before it Joins Nvidia, Apple, and Alphabet in the $3 Trillion Club

There are currently an even dozen companies with a market cap of $1 trillion or more, but only three are members of the prestigious $3 trillion club: Nvidia at $4.6 trillion, Apple at $3.9 trillion, and Alphabet at $3.7 trillion (as of this writing). With a market cap of nearly $2.2 trillion, it seems like it's just a matter of time before Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) joins that elite group. Yet recent events have sent some investors heading for the hills, as they seem to have forgotten the path that brought the e-commerce and cloud bigwig here. Given its multipronged growth strategy, I would submit that Amazon will join the fraternity of triple-trillionaires sooner rather than later.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.

mehr Nachrichten