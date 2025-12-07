Apple Aktie

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
07.12.2025 01:30:00

1 Unstoppable Stock to Buy Before It Joins Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet in the $3 Trillion Club

The $3 trillion valuation club is an exclusive group that only a handful of companies have ever joined. Currently, all four companies that have crossed this threshold are still in the club, with Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet, and Microsoft all valued at $3 trillion or greater. And there's another company knocking on the door: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).Amazon currently has a market cap of $2.5 trillion, so it's only a stone's throw away from entering the $3 trillion club. However, I think that's just the beginning for the company since it has a lot going for it right now.The first thing that comes to mind when you hear the name "Amazon" is its e-commerce platform, which sells nearly every product available. That's its most forward-facing segment to the consumer and what allowed it to grow from an upstart to the $2.5 trillion behemoth it is today, but it's not what I'm most excited about as an investor.
04.12.25 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.12.25 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.11.25 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.11.25 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.11.25 Apple Neutral UBS AG
Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs 8 245,00 -1,08%
Alphabet A (ex Google) 275,50 1,14%
Alphabet C (ex Google) 275,65 1,03%
Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs 21 170,00 -1,49%
Apple Inc. 239,30 -0,08%
Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 24 160,00 -0,66%
Microsoft Corp. 413,75 0,34%
NVIDIA Corp. 156,08 -0,75%

03:03 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 49
01:57 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 49: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
06.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
06.12.25 KW 49: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
05.12.25 Vor Fonds-Schließung: So positionierte sich Big Short-Investor Michael Burry im dritten Quartal 2025

Blick auf Notenbanken: ATX letztlich leichter -- DAX geht über 24.000-Punkte-Marke ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen mit stabilem Wochenausklang -- Chinas Börsen schließen fester - Minuszeichen in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag auf rotem Terrain, während der deutsche Leitindex höher notierte. Die US-Börsen schlossen mit leichten Gewinnen. Die asiatischen Börsen fanden zum Wochenausklang keine gemeinsame Richtung.
