Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
07.12.2025 01:30:00
1 Unstoppable Stock to Buy Before It Joins Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet in the $3 Trillion Club
The $3 trillion valuation club is an exclusive group that only a handful of companies have ever joined. Currently, all four companies that have crossed this threshold are still in the club, with Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet, and Microsoft all valued at $3 trillion or greater. And there's another company knocking on the door: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).Amazon currently has a market cap of $2.5 trillion, so it's only a stone's throw away from entering the $3 trillion club. However, I think that's just the beginning for the company since it has a lot going for it right now.The first thing that comes to mind when you hear the name "Amazon" is its e-commerce platform, which sells nearly every product available. That's its most forward-facing segment to the consumer and what allowed it to grow from an upstart to the $2.5 trillion behemoth it is today, but it's not what I'm most excited about as an investor.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
