NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
01.03.2026 01:40:00
1 Unstoppable Stock to Buy Before It Rejoins Nvidia in the $4 Trillion Club
The $4 trillion club is a lonely place. Currently, only Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a member. Former members Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) are knocking at the door again, though, and I see them as highly likely to rejoin it over the next few months. However, I've got my eye on a company that's worth less than $3 trillion as a potential entrant: Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).At its peak valuation, Microsoft was briefly a member of the $4 trillion club. Now, it's worth about $2.9 trillion. That's a 27% pullback for a strong and dominant company, and I think it could be a prime buying opportunity for investors (like me) who missed out on Microsoft's monster run-up in recent years.Normally, when a megacap company sells off by such a large percentage, it's because something major has changed about its investment thesis, or its results weren't as good as expected. Neither of those things has occurred with Microsoft.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
