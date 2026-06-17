NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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17.06.2026 20:01:37

1 Unstoppable Stock to Buy Before it Soars 848% to Join Nvidia in the $5 Trillion Club, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) was one of the earliest beneficiaries of the accelerating adoption of AI, supplying the graphics processing units (GPUs) that underpin the technology. The company has ridden its dominance in the space to a $5 trillion market cap, and its growth continues to accelerate.Investors have been looking for the next generation of AI winners, hoping to get in on the ground floor and ride them to new heights. One of the biggest winners of 2026 thus far is Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), which has soared 483% since the year began (as I write this) and shows no signs of slowing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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