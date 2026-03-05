Apple Aktie

Apple für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

05.03.2026 09:02:00

1 Unstoppable Stock to Buy Now Before It Joins Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet, and Microsoft in the $3 Trillion Club

There are currently just 12 companies with a market cap of $1 trillion or more, but only four are members of the elite $3 trillion club: Nvidia at $4.3 trillion, Apple at $3.8 trillion, Alphabet at $3.6 trillion, and Microsoft at $3 trillion. I believe Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has laid the foundation to join this prestigious group. The company has extensive expertise in deploying artificial intelligence (AI) to surface relevant content and increase engagement on its social media apps, which has fueled robust business and financial results. The company has a market cap of $1.6 trillion (as of this writing), which means investors who buy Meta stock now could see a potential return of 81% if the social media denizen joins the $3 trillion club -- which I think is just a matter of time.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.

