Microsoft Aktie

Microsoft für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

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15.03.2026 08:02:00

1 Unstoppable Stock To Buy Right Now Before It Soars 91% to Join Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet, and Microsoft in the $3 Trillion Club

There are currently 11 companies worth $1 trillion or more (as I write this), but only four are members of the vaunted $3 trillion club: Nvidia at $4.4 trillion, Apple at $3.7 trillion, Alphabet at $3.6 trillion, and Microsoft at $3 trillion.Mounting evidence suggests that Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) will join these tech titans in the years to come. The company's products play a crucial role in data centers -- where most artificial intelligence (AI) processing occurs -- and unprecedented demand is fueling robust financial and operating results.The semiconductor and data center specialist has a market capitalization of $1.6 trillion (as of this writing), so investors who buy Broadcom right now are looking at potential returns of 91% if the company joins the $3 trillion club. I believe that day is fast approaching.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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