1 Unstoppable Stock Up 114% From Its 52-Week Low With Plenty of Room to Run

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) owns a portfolio of social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. If you don't use any of them yourself, you almost certainly know someone who does, given that they serve more than 3.7 billion users every month. But after a series of product missteps, the company seemingly lost its status as a tech-sector darling, and its stock price suffered a 76% peak-to-trough collapse between 2021 and 2022. That sparked action among Meta's leadership team, and its financial report for the fourth quarter showed dramatic improvement.Many investors have rushed back into the stock. Here's why you should, too.Continue reading