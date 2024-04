1 Unstoppable Stock Up 72% in the Past 12 Months: Time to Buy?

The stock market had a terrible year in 2022 amid rapidly rising interest rates and fears of a recession. But since the start of 2023, investor sentiment has turned optimistic with the Nasdaq Composite index rising 50% as of this writing.But there's one business whose shares have crushed that tech-heavy benchmark, soaring 96% over the same period. The company is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) -- is it time to buy this streaming stock?Netflix recently reported financial results for the first three months of 2024. Revenue and diluted earnings per share totaled $9.4 billion and $5.28, respectively. The top line was up 15% year over year, while the bottom line skyrocketed 83%. These headline figures crushed Wall Street's estimates, and the report caps off an impressive run of strong financial performance from the streaming leader.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel