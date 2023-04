1 Unstoppable Stock With 1,127% Upside, According to Cathie Wood's Ark Invest

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Earnings season for the quarter ended March 31 is now in full swing, and the results from electric vehicle powerhouse Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have been among the most anticipated, because many investors believe the company is at a critical juncture.After absolutely dominating the electric vehicle industry in its first decade of operation, Tesla's competitors have started to catch up in both technology and sales. Plus, the industry is currently grappling with a tough economic climate as consumers face financial pressures caused by high inflation and rising interest rates.As a result, Tesla has been slashing the prices of its vehicles this year, and investors have been waiting to assess just how much that would impact the company's financials. Well, they just found out, and Tesla stock sank 10% the day it reported its first-quarter results.Continue reading