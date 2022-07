1 Unstoppable Stock With 127% Upside, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The tech-heavy Nasdaq -100 index has spent most of 2022 trading in bear market territory, which is defined as a loss in value of 20% or more from recent highs. Many investors are expressing concerns about a slowing economy, high inflation, and rising interest rates, so they're reconsidering their growth expectations for high-flying technology stocks. Some quality stocks have been caught up in the sell-off and are trading down significantly for reasons not really connected to performance. These stocks are likely to rebound in the long run, creating a great opportunity to put some money to work while such companies are trading at a discount. DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN) is a provider of cloud services that is competing against multitrillion-dollar giants and finding enormous success. One Wall Street investment firm, in particular, thinks its stock could more than double to $80 a share from its current price of $35.24. Here's why.Continue reading