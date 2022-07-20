|
20.07.2022 14:25:26
1 Unstoppable Stock With 127% Upside, According to Wall Street
The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index has spent most of 2022 trading in bear market territory, which is defined as a loss in value of 20% or more from recent highs. Many investors are expressing concerns about a slowing economy, high inflation, and rising interest rates, so they're reconsidering their growth expectations for high-flying technology stocks. Some quality stocks have been caught up in the sell-off and are trading down significantly for reasons not really connected to performance. These stocks are likely to rebound in the long run, creating a great opportunity to put some money to work while such companies are trading at a discount. DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN) is a provider of cloud services that is competing against multitrillion-dollar giants and finding enormous success. One Wall Street investment firm, in particular, thinks its stock could more than double to $80 a share from its current price of $35.24. Here's why.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGaslieferungen im Fokus: ATX und DAX beenden Handelstag tiefer -- Wall Street schlussendlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Mittwoch zum Handelsende schwächer. Auch der DAX schloss knapp im Minus. Die Wall Street notierte zur Schlussglocke höher. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Mittwoch grüne Vorzeichen aus.