AGO Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415
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19.08.2026 18:00:00
1 Unstoppable Vanguard ETF I Wish I'd Bought 10 Years Ago
I really wish I'd bought shares of the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) a decade ago. The index fund has delivered an impressive 15.1% annualized total return over the past 10 years. That's a lot better than some of my individual stock picks. At that return, $10,000 invested in this top ETF would have grown to nearly $41,000 today, assuming dividend reinvestment (over $35,000 without dividend reinvestment). That shows just how powerful an unstoppable compounding machine like the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF can be over the long term. Here's what drove its strong returns, and why buying this ETF is part of my financial plan for the next 10 years. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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