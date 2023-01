1 Unstoppable Vanguard ETF I'm Stocking Up on in 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The new year is a fantastic time to re-evaluate your investing strategy. With the market in a slump, now could be a smart time to buy.It's more important than ever, however, to choose your investments wisely. If a recession is on the horizon, some stocks may not be able to recover. But with the right investments, you can invest now at a steep discount and potentially see significant returns when the market rebounds.While everyone's investing strategy will differ, there's one ETF I'm stocking up on in 2023: the Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG).