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WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098
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21.07.2026 16:50:00
1 Unstoppable Vanguard ETF That Could Turn $500 Per Month Into $1 Million
The CRSP U.S. Total Market index is made up of all 3,451 companies listed on American stock exchanges. Then there's the CRSP U.S. Large Cap index, which aims to include the major companies that account for 85% of the market's total capitalization. The index includes just 438 companies, a fact that highlights the extreme concentration of capital in corporate America. Those 438 companies can be divided into two categories: growth stocks and value stocks. The CRSP U.S. Large Cap Growth index consists of the 146 growth stocks in that group, a subset that includes nine of America's 10 most valuable companies. Typically, the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Growth Index outperforms its value-based counterpart because of its high degree of exposure to sectors such as technology, and it has an exceptional track record of delivering positive returns.The Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that mimics the CRSP Large Cap Growth Index by holding the same stocks. Here's how it could turn consistent investments of $500 per month into $1 million over the long term.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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