1 Unstoppable Vanguard ETF That Turned $10,000 Into More Than $40,000 in the Last Decade

The S&P 500 gets most of the attention from the investment community, as it's the most widely followed market index. This gives investors a high-level view of how major U.S. stocks are performing.But there are other options out there that can provide more nuanced exposure and the potential for better returns. The Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG) is just one example. A $10,000 investment in this exchange-traded fund a decade ago would be worth roughly $41,000 as of Feb. 2, 2024, a return that includes dividends. This meaningfully outpaces the 244% gain of the S&P 500.