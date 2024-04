1 Unstoppable Vanguard ETF That Turned $10,000 Into More Than $40,000 in the Last Decade

The S&P 500 certainly gets most of the attention from investors looking to assess how the stock market is doing. And with this broad index in record territory, it's in the spotlight even more right now.But for investors that are thinking about gaining broad exposure to the market with a growth-oriented focus, the Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG) deserves a much closer look. This exchange-traded fund has produced a total return of 311% in the past 10 years, turning a $10,000 initial cash outlay into about $41,000 today.Let's dive deep into this impressive investment vehicle. Perhaps it's time you considered buying some shares today.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel