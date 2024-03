1 Unstoppable Vanguard ETF That Turned $10,000 Into Nearly $40,000 in the Last Decade

Because it provides investors with a high-level overview of how some of the largest U.S. stocks are doing, the S&P 500 gets a lot of attention. It's certainly one of the most widely followed market indices.But for investors who want exposure in their portfolios to specific factors, there are different options to consider. The Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG) is a great example.Since March 2014, this exchange-traded fund (ETF) has turned a $10,000 initial investment into $39,400, as of March 5, a figure that includes dividends. That translates to an impressive 294% total return, which crushes the S&P 500's performance.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel