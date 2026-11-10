1 Utility Stock Quietly Paying a 3% Yield Investors Keep Overlooking

New York isn't just the most populous metropolitan area in the U.S.; it's an iconic American city, with Broadway, the bright lights of Times Square, Wall Street, and much more.

Behind it all is Consolidated Edison (NYSE: ED), the sole provider of electric power across the five boroughs (and Westchester County and portions of New Jersey), but for some reason, this utility stock leads a quiet existence even though the company serves more than 10 million people.

Perhaps some of ConEd stock's overlooked status is attributable to a dividend yield of 2.9%. That's only negligibly higher than the yield on the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, a bellwether utility exchange-traded fund (ETF). But even without a jaw-dropping yield, this stock deserves more attention.

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