Keep Aktie
WKN DE: A3D1CX / ISIN: KYG5244R1083
|
10.11.2026 10:30:00
1 Utility Stock Quietly Paying a 3% Yield Investors Keep Overlooking
New York isn't just the most populous metropolitan area in the U.S.; it's an iconic American city, with Broadway, the bright lights of Times Square, Wall Street, and much more.
Behind it all is Consolidated Edison (NYSE: ED), the sole provider of electric power across the five boroughs (and Westchester County and portions of New Jersey), but for some reason, this utility stock leads a quiet existence even though the company serves more than 10 million people.
Perhaps some of ConEd stock's overlooked status is attributable to a dividend yield of 2.9%. That's only negligibly higher than the yield on the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, a bellwether utility exchange-traded fund (ETF). But even without a jaw-dropping yield, this stock deserves more attention.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Keep Inc. Registered Shs Unitary
Analysen zu Keep Inc. Registered Shs Unitary
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Keep Inc. Registered Shs Unitary
|0,12
|-0,81%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt deutlich höher -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- US-Märkte im Sinkflug -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag deutlich stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenfalls Gewinne. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am Dienstag verunsichert. Die Erholung an den Börsen in Fernost hat sich am Dienstag fortgesetzt.