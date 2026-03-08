The Market Aktie

The Market für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037

08.03.2026 23:23:00

1 Vanguard ETF I Keep Buying Every Time the Market Dips

For the first time in 2026, the market is facing a real jolt of worry. The conflict in Iran has pushed equity volatility to its highest levels of the year. The 10-year Treasury yield briefly hit its lowest point since April 2025. Investors genuinely seem spooked.Long-term investors could view this as an opportunity. If you believe that geopolitical events tend to be more short-term in nature, this could be a temporary dip that can be taken advantage of. At a high level, the U.S. economy is still expanding and corporate earnings growth remains robust. Those are the factors that support the long-term growth of equity prices even in the face of short-term volatility.I generally keep some cash on the sidelines in my portfolio for times just like this. Short-term disruptions can be a chance to buy successful companies at discounted prices. But I don't try to buy individual winners or even specific sectors. I like to buy the whole market on the dip and simply take advantage of lower prices. For that, I buy the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
