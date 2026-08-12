Real Estate Aktie

Real Estate für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6

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12.08.2026 16:15:00

1 Vanguard ETF That Outperforms the S&P 500 and Still Has Room to Run

The S&P 500 is the stock market's most important index, tracking the 500 largest American companies on the market. It has become the main benchmark investors use to measure their returns, with outperformance and underperformance largely dependent on how it compares.Although investing in an S&P 500 ETF has proven to be a great way to build wealth over time, there are plenty of investments that have routinely bested the index. One of them is the Vanguard Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG), which is underperforming this year, but has historically outperformed and has the potential to keep the streak going.VUG focuses on large-cap growth stocks, which provides the best of both worlds: the (relative) long-term stability that comes with larger companies, plus growth opportunities. Although VUG holds 147 stocks, most of its performance depends on its top holdings, with the top 10 making up 61.8% of the fund:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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