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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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30.04.2026 15:45:00
1 Vanguard ETF to Buy Every Time the Market Dips
There's one thing for sure about the stock market: It will always be volatile. Always has been, always will be -- it's part of its DNA. Unfortunately, part of that volatility involves stock prices dropping, but it doesn't always have to be a bad thing. Market dips can be a great time to buy good investments at a discount (or at least cheaper than they were).One Vanguard exchange-traded fund (ETF) I load up on when the market dips is the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO). It's a one-stop shop that I don't have to second-guess. This exchange-traded fund (ETF) is led by blue chip companies and has stood the test of time.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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