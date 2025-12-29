Per Aktie
WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098
|
29.12.2025 10:12:00
1 Vanguard Index Fund Could Turn $375 per Month Into a $798,600 Portfolio That Pays $13,500 in Annual Dividend Income
The median annual income for full-time workers ages 25 to 34 was approximately $60,000 as of September 2025. That would be about $45,500 after federal and state income taxes even in the worst scenario. Financial advisors recommend saving 20% of after-tax income for retirement, which means $9,100 per year ($758 per month) for the median worker in that age group.However, even half that sum could grow into a sizable portfolio given enough time. History says $375 invested monthly in the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) could grow into $798,600 over three decades, and that sum would then generate $13,500 in annual dividend income. Read on to learn more.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!