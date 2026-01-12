1 Vanguard Index Fund Could Turn $400 per Month Into $1 Million

Per Aktie
There's this misconception that building a $1 million portfolio is a herculean task. If you wait until the end of your prime saving years, then it probably is. But given enough time and the right investment, it's not nearly as daunting as it seems.The investment choice isn't that tough either. If you use a fund that's diversified, focuses on large well-established companies, and is ultra-cheap, you've got an investment that can get you to the promised millionaire status.Perhaps the best choice for this is the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO). It meets all of the above criteria and is one of the best wealth creation tools available to investors today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
