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WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098
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22.06.2026 11:12:00
1 Vanguard Index Fund Could Turn $450 Per Month Into a $905,200 Portfolio That Pays $16,400 in Annual Dividend Income
The median annual income for full-time workers aged 25 to 34 was $59,280 during the first quarter, according to the Labor Department. That means after-tax earnings would be about $45,100 in the worst-case scenario. Financial planners usually recommend saving 20% of after-tax income for retirement, which would be $9,020 per year (or about $750 per month) for the median worker.Even a portion of that figure, invested wisely, could build a sizable portfolio over time. History says $450 per month in the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEMKT: VIG) could be worth about $905,200 after three decades. And the portfolio could initially generate about $16,400 in passive income per year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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