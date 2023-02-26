|
26.02.2023 12:12:00
1 Very Important Lesson From Berkshire Hathaway's Performance in the Bear Market
Since 1964, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has produced 3,787,464% total returns for investors. That's not a typo – and it means that a $10,000 investment in Berkshire Hathaway at that time would be worth about $379 million today. Some of Berkshire's early investors have become very rich.There are plenty of reasons why Warren Buffett has produced such incredible returns for investors since taking control of Berkshire Hathaway in the mid-1960s.For example, Buffett figured out how to use the excess capital held by insurance companies to generate outsized returns. He has also made several successful opportunistic investments along the way that have worked out very well, such as the financial crisis-era investment in Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) that has increased roughly fivefold in value in just over a decade.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
